Food Snob and Mon Ami: Cheeses sold at supermarkets recalled after possible listeria presence

The Ministry for Primary Industries says the recall notice affects Food Snob and Mon Ami brand French cheeses.

Multiple cheese products sold in New Zealand supermarkets have been recalled because of the possible presence of listeria.

The Ministry for Primary Industries said the recall notice affects Food Snob and Mon Ami brand French cheeses.

MPI said people should avoid:

  • Food Snob brand Classic French Brie 125g
  • Food Snob brand Classic French Brie 200g
  • Food Snob brand Classic French Camembert 125g
  • Food Snob brand Classic French Camembert 200g
  • Mon Ami brand Double Cream French Brie Petit 125g
  • Mon Ami brand Mild & Creamy French Camembert Petit 125g
“All batches and all dates up to and including

