“All batches and all dates up to and including the best before date September 22 are affected by this recall,” MPI said.

New Zealand Food Safety deputy director-general Vincent Arbuckle said the products may contain the foodborne bacterium listeria.

Mon Ami brand Double Cream French Brie Petit and Mild & Creamy French Camembert Petit is part of the recall.

“Listeriosis infection can be serious among vulnerable groups, such as pregnant people and their unborn babies, newborns, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems,” he said.

“Listeria differs from other harmful bacteria in that it can grow at refrigerator temperatures, so you have to be very careful about the foods you eat, or provide to others, if you or they are in a vulnerable group.”

Arbuckle said listeria was dangerous during pregnancy because it can cause miscarriage, premature labour or stillbirth, and infection in newborn babies.

Goodfood Group is recalling all batches and all dates of Food Snob brand Classic French Brie and Classic French Camembert because of the possible presence of listeria.

“This product should not be eaten. It can be returned to the place of purchase for a refund. Should you be unable to do this, throw it out.”

MPI said infection in healthy adults was unlikely to be severe, at most causing mild diarrhoea and flu-like symptoms within a few days of eating contaminated food.

“For those in the vulnerable groups, it usually takes two to three weeks – or even longer – before symptoms appear.

“If you have consumed any of these products and are concerned for your health, contact your health professional, or call Healthline on 0800 611 116.”

The recalled products are being removed from shelves at retail outlets and supermarkets. The products were made in France and have not been re-exported.

A recall notice has been issued for the same products on supermarket and retail shelves in Australia.

A Mon Ami and Emborg spokeswoman told News.com the safety notice was part of an international recall.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.