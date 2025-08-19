“All batches and all dates up to and includingthe best before date September 22 are affected by this recall,” MPI said.
New Zealand Food Safety deputy director-general Vincent Arbuckle said the products may contain the foodborne bacterium listeria.
“Listeriosis infection can be serious among vulnerable groups, such as pregnant people and their unborn babies, newborns, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems,” he said.
“Listeria differs from other harmful bacteria in that it can grow at refrigerator temperatures, so you have to be very careful about the foods you eat, or provide to others, if you or they are in a vulnerable group.”
Arbuckle said listeria was dangerous during pregnancy because it can cause miscarriage, premature labour or stillbirth, and infection in newborn babies.