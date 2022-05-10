Kiwis in for frosty few nights as temperatures in some places dip below zero

Things will get chilly. Photo / 123rf

Forecasters predict temperatures below zero in parts of Aotearoa tonight.

Although many would have felt the cold last night, with most centres not reaching double digits, even colder weather is en route.

Niwa has forecasted a frosty few days and temperatures as low as -3C to -4C in the central North Island tonight.

The agency forecasts even colder weather tomorrow, noting a likely drop to around 5C in Auckland.

Metservice meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgaputlane said a few fronts moved up the country on Monday and yesterday and a western flow brought in cool air over Aotearoa.

Feel that autumn nip in the air?



At 7am Taupō was a chilly 2°C and Hamilton was not much warmer at 3°C, while many places across the country were sitting in the single digits



Head to https://t.co/Yjbq0jgaoz for what's in store today pic.twitter.com/1QzzfT5Zw0 — MetService (@MetService) May 10, 2022

Makgaputlane told the Herald a ridge of high pressure will be building today, which has displaced the warmer air mass from last week and replaced it with cooler air.

Queenstown and Masterton will only reach about 12C today.



Blenheim is looking at a low of 1C tonight, and Alexandra and Queenstown will face a low of 0C.

The North Island, Makgaputlane said, will get some sub-zero temperatures, and Taumarunui looks to be one of the coldest spots overnight.

She said those cold temperatures will soon become more frequent.

Tonight is likely to be the coldest night of the year so far for #Auckland. Overnight lows range from +7C in coastal areas to +3C for sheltered inland areas. #Hamilton drops to +2C tonight, chance of a light #frost.



View the #FrostForecaster at https://t.co/D35ySCBYsG pic.twitter.com/HnK2lxCD4u — WeatherWatch.co.nz (@WeatherWatchNZ) May 10, 2022

WeatherWatch is predicting tonight will be the coldest night of the year so far for those in Auckland. Overnight lows range from 7C in coastal areas to 3C for sheltered inland areas.

Hamilton could be in store for a light frost as it drops to 2C tonight.