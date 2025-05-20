“Freight trains run on a timetable and cover long distances, often travelling through multiple towns, to move our customers’ freight,” KiwiRail acting chief operations officer Paul Ashton said.

“There is a 70km/h speed limit through Matamata, but even if trains were to travel more slowly, their weight means that they cannot stop quickly, even if the emergency brake is applied.

“Slowing or suspending services in residential areas simply would not work.”

Following the tragedy, KiwiRail and Matamata-Piako District Council are removing and trimming trees along the rail line adjacent to SH27.

There are more than 70 trees in the area that currently obstruct visibility for train drivers of anyone approaching the rail line adjacent to Firth Street, KiwiRail said this afternoon.

KiwiRail said 11 trees would be removed and the others will have branches lifted and canopies trimmed, to improve visibility.

Vegetation along the embankment next to Swap Park will also be removed.

KiwiRail and the council said residents should not cross the tracks at any point other than the designated crossings.

Photo / Maryana Garcia

“Our locomotive engineers (train drivers) already sound their horns as they pass through this part of Matamata, to alert people to the presence of a train.

“While removing the trees will improve visibility for locomotive engineers, a fully laden freight train takes up to 1km to come to a stop, even with its emergency brakes applied,” Ashton said.

“People should only cross the tracks at designated pedestrian level crossings. In Matamata, this means using the crossing at Tainui Street.”

The land either side of the railway tracks in this area is owned by KiwiRail and maintained by the council.

Matamata-Piako District Council chief executive Manaia Te Wiata said fencing will also be installed to deter people from entering the tracks.

“The council and KiwiRail will start with installing a fence along the western (Firth Street) side of the rail corridor between the Tainui St and Burwood Rd level crossings, to deter people from entering the corridor.

“We are also considering additional fencing and ways to link access to the eastern side of the tracks to the official pedestrian level crossing at Tainui St. Further safety improvements in the area are also being considered.”

Sarie Morton died after being struck by a train outside Matamata College.

Ashton said the best way for people to stay safe is to cross the tracks only at a designated crossing.

“To cross anywhere else is both illegal and dangerous.”

Matamata College principal Angela Sharples earlier said Morton was a “beloved student” and their heartfelt condolences go out to the family.

Morton’s mother shared a tribute online to her daughter that said words could not describe their sadness.

“We are still processing this. I am overwhelmed by the love and support by everyone and offers of help.”

