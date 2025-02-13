Exploration of the psychological trauma of White Island burn victims, effectiveness of flu medicine in doubt and calls for vegetable growing to be under the Resource Management Act

By RNZ

KiwiRail says a motorist removed cones blocking an Interislander loading ramp before stranding his vehicle above the Wellington Harbour.

Interislander executive general manager Duncan Roy said the man had driven off a sailing from Picton but took a wrong turn into “an unauthorised area” on Thursday.

“Rather than following the marked road to exit the terminal, the elderly driver got out of his vehicle and moved the cones blocking access to the ramp to the Aratere berth. He then drove up the ramp, luckily stopping before it ended, as Aratere was not in port,” Roy said.