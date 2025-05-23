Advertisement
Kiwifruit tax evasion scam: More than $10m went through student’s bank accounts in just six months

Jared Savage
By
Investigative Journalist·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

More than $3 million was paid into the bank accounts of an illegal overstayer who told the Herald he was exploited as a ‘money mule’ in an alleged tax evasion scam in the kiwifruit industry. Now a second witness has come forward to show $10 million went through his bank accounts around the same time. Illustration / Paul Slater

  • A Herald investigation revealed how more than $3 million flowed through the bank accounts of an illegal migrant allegedly exploited by a tax evasion syndicate.
  • Detectives interviewed the ‘money mule’ about how he was allegedly kidnapped and assaulted.
  • Now a new witness has come forward with evidence that more than $10 million was deposited into his bank accounts by the same syndicate.

More than $10 million went through the bank accounts of an overseas student allegedly exploited by a tax fraud syndicate in the Bay of Plenty kiwifruit industry, according to an ongoing Herald investigation.

The money was deposited in sums of up to $10,000 - often more than 20 times in

