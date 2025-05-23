More than $3 million was paid into the bank accounts of an illegal overstayer who told the Herald he was exploited as a ‘money mule’ in an alleged tax evasion scam in the kiwifruit industry. Now a second witness has come forward to show $10 million went through his bank accounts around the same time. Illustration / Paul Slater
A Herald investigation revealed how more than $3 million flowed through the bank accounts of an illegal migrant allegedly exploited by a tax evasion syndicate.
Detectives interviewed the ‘money mule’ about how he was allegedly kidnapped and assaulted.
Now a new witness has come forward with evidence that more than $10 million was deposited into his bank accounts by the same syndicate.
More than $10 million went through the bank accounts of an overseas student allegedly exploited by a tax fraud syndicate in the Bay of Plenty kiwifruit industry, according to an ongoing Herald investigation.
The money was deposited in sums of up to $10,000 - often more than 20 times ina single day - over just six months, then immediately withdrawn as cash.
The student says he was not even in the country at the time these millions of dollars were flowing through his accounts between August 2021 and February 2022.
“They were punching me, hitting me. I was very frightened.”
He did not report the alleged assault to the police at the time because, as an illegal immigrant, he was scared about being deported or going to prison in New Zealand himself for money laundering.
Zespri, which sells billions of dollars of fruit each year globally on behalf of New Zealand growers, says any labour exploitation is unacceptable and it invests considerable resources each year to stop rogue contractors.
The company uses specialist investigators to find evidence of labour exploitation and tax evasion, with offenders blacklisted from the industry and reported to authorities.
While Inland Revenue (IR) and the labour inspectors from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Enterprise (MBIE) do investigate and prosecute complaints, those who control the sham companies often stay out of reach by using ‘front men’ to distance themselves from the crime.
The practice of paying workers under the table in cash is also a known method of money laundering the profits of criminal activity like drug dealing.
Cabinet Minister Casey Costello said the issues outlined by the Herald investigation were the reasons why an expert panel was established earlier this year to advise the Government on how to tackle organised crime.
Government agencies had to improve not only information-sharing and collaboration to identify organised crime, said Costello, but to “connect up the approach” to investigations and prosecutions.
“To achieve this, we need to be very clear that our priority is not only delivering protections against exploitation, but holding perpetrators accountable.”
Earlier this week, the Herald asked Police National Headquarters if the police would expand the scope of the investigation into the alleged ‘money mule’ kidnapping and work with Inland Revenue and Immigration New Zealand (part of MBIE) to look at the wider issues.
A spokesperson said police were “aware of general concerns” with some parts of the horticulture sector associated with worker exploitation and allegations of organised crime involvement.
“For obvious reasons, Police will not divulge details of any active or contemplated investigation activity except to say that we work collaboratively with other partners such as IR and MBIE on matters of joint interest where appropriate.”
