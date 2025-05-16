Home / New Zealand

'Frightened all the time': Inside a $3m kiwifruit tax evasion scam

Jared Savage
By
Investigative Journalist·NZ Herald·
13 mins to read

  • An illegal overstayer working in the kiwifruit industry in the Bay of Plenty alleges he was exploited as a ‘money mule’ in a tax evasion scam.
  • More than $3m went into his bank accounts in just six months, which he withdrew in cash from ATMs.
  • The ‘money mule’ alleged he was kidnapped and assaulted when he threatened to cooperate with law enforcement.
  • Zespri said any labour exploitation is unacceptable and it contracts a team of specialist investigators to stop rogue contractors.
  • IRD and police are investigating the allegations made by the ‘money mule’ and Cabinet Minister Casey Costello says agencies must work together to stop organised crime.

More than $3 million went through the bank accounts of an illegal migrant allegedly exploited as a ‘money mule’ in a tax fraud scheme in the kiwifruit industry, according to a Herald investigation.

The money was deposited in sums of up to $10,000 nearly every day over a six-month period, then withdrawn as cash by the ‘money mule’ on behalf of a group he called ‘The Syndicate’.

But when he threatened to blow the whistle on the tax evasion scam,

