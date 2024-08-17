Advertisement
Kiwi Ukrainians urge solidarity on Independence Day by sharing images of Ukrainian flag

David Williams
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read
Putin's demands for ending the war were swiftly rejected by Ukraine.

Kiwi Ukrainians are encouraging their fellow New Zealanders to show solidarity by hanging a blue and gold flag in their window on the country’s Independence Day later this month.

Next Saturday is the country’s Independence Day and will mark more than two and a half years since the Russian invasion.

Mahi for Ukraine spokesperson Kate Turska told the Herald people could participate by hanging a Ukrainian flag in their window, taking a photo of it and sharing it with the hashtag #StandWithUkraine.

Kiwi Ukrainians are encouraging fellow New Zealanders to share a photo of a Ukrainian flag in their window to show solidarity. Photo / Mahi for Ukraine
Kiwi Ukrainians are encouraging fellow New Zealanders to share a photo of a Ukrainian flag in their window to show solidarity. Photo / Mahi for Ukraine

“It would demonstrate global solidarity with the country, particularly from a nation like New Zealand,” she said.

“It aims to remind Ukrainians that the world still stands with them and they need to know they’re not standing alone.”

Mahi for Ukraine also plans to hold an Aotea Square in central Auckland on Saturday. It hoped supporters further afield around New Zealand could also support the nation.

“The nature of the online space means our call could be heard and acted upon in other parts of the world outside of New Zealand,” Turska said.

“The initiative encourages individuals everywhere to participate by displaying Ukrainian flags and sharing their support on social media.

“The goal is to reach as many people as possible across New Zealand and beyond, highlighting the widespread backing Ukraine continues to receive on an international scale.”

Turksa said the show of solidarity would certainly resonate within Ukraine.

“We have direct channels to Ukrainian media, and we will be sharing the results with them,” she said.

“By collecting and sharing posts from across New Zealand and the world with Ukrainian media, the campaign ensures that messages of support and solidarity reach Ukrainians directly, reinforcing their morale and showing them that they are not alone in their struggle.”

Kate Turska is the spokesperson with Mahi for Ukraine. Photo / Supplied
“By participating in such a simple yet meaningful act, people worldwide can help lift the spirits of those affected by the war and reaffirm the international community’s commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and future.

“It’s a small gesture, but in the current context, it holds significant symbolic importance.”

Ukraine’s forces have advanced further into Russia’s Kursk region as officials in Kyiv said the territory would serve as a buffer zone to protect its border areas from Russian attacks.

The Ukrainian surge last week caught Russia by surprise and has, for now at least, changed the mood of a war in which Russian forces that began a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 had been grinding out steady gains all year.

“We continue to advance further in the Kursk region,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram, “from 1 to 2km in various areas since the start of the day. And more than 100 Russian prisoners of war in the same period.”

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said the creation of a “buffer zone” was “designed to protect our border communities from daily enemy attacks”.

David Williams is an Auckland-based Multimedia Journalist who joined the Herald in 2023. He covers breaking news and general topics.

