Ukraine says it has no interest in occupying territory in Russia’s Kursk region and that its major cross-border incursion is meant to complicate Russian military logistics and its ability to send more units to fight in Ukraine’s east.
Ukrainian officials blindsided Russia by pouring thousands of troops into the western Russian region of Kursk last week in a surprise operation under which Ukraine claims to have taken 1000sq km of land.
“Unlike Russia, Ukraine does not need other people’s property. Ukraine is not interested in taking the territory of the Kursk region but we want to protect the lives of our people,” the Ukrainian foreign ministry’s spokesman said.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said Ukrainian forces have taken control of areas in the Kursk region that Russia has used to launch more than 2000 cross-border strikes on Ukraine since June.
“It should be emphasised that the operation ... helps the front line because it does not allow Russia to transfer additional units to [Ukraine’s] Donetsk region, complicates its military logistics,” foreign ministry spokesman Heorhii Tykhyi said.