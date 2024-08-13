Russian forces have been trying to advance for months on multiple fronts in the Donetsk region, taking advantage of their greater troop numbers to steadily inch forward towards cities like the Ukrainian-held logistics hub of Pokrovsk.

For now, there is no sign of a let-up for Ukraine in the east where its military said earlier it had recorded the largest number of battles with Russian forces on the Pokrovsk front in a single day since before the Kursk incursion.

Ukrainian military spokesman Dmytro Lykhoviy told Reuters they had noted a movement of Russian troops from Ukraine’s south to other areas, likely including Kursk, this week.

But he said the number of attacks had not reduced as a result and that it was too early to draw conclusions.

Ukraine’s military has restricted the movement of civilians within a 20km zone of the northeastern border area.

It cited an “increase in the intensity of hostilities” and the activation of Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups, adding the measure was temporary and that residents could still access their homes by showing proof of registration.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has vowed to hit back at Ukraine with a “worthy response” and accused the country’s allies of giving Ukrainian forces help.

Russia’s acting regional governor in Kursk Alexei Smirnov said on Monday that Ukraine’s forces had taken control of 28 settlements in an incursion that was about 12km deep and 40km wide.

Although less than half Ukraine’s estimate of its gains, the Russian assessment was a striking public admission of a major setback more than 29 months since Russia launched a full-scale invasion of its smaller neighbour.

Smirnov said that residents displaced by the fighting could be taken to a Russian-occupied area of Ukraine.

He wrote on Telegram that he had spoken to the governor of the Zaporizhzhia region in southeastern Ukraine about the plan.

Smirnov wrote that his Russian-installed counterpart in Zaporizhzhia, Yevgeny Balitsky, suggested that sanatoriums and boarding houses on the Azov Sea be used to accommodate the displaced.