An affectionate Rita Ora and Taika Waititi at the UK Gala screening of Thor: Love and Thunder this week. The couple are expected to wed this year. Photo / Samir Hussein / WireImage

He was a boy from East Cape. She was a girl from Kosovo.

This week, Kiwi director Taika Waititi and British singer Rita Ora did a red carpet turn for his latest Marvel film, Thor: Love and Thunder.

Ora turned out in an elegant silver Saab Haute Couture dress and stayed close to Waititi, holding his hand and kissing his cheek.

Also at the London premiere were Waititi's daughters, Te Kāinga o te Hinekāhu, 10, and Matewa Kiritapu, 6.

The children can claim a stake in the movie - they, along with Thor himself, Chris Hemsworth's children, helped create Thor's monsters.

"Here's a fun fact," Waititi told People magazine. "The monsters in the film were originally based on drawings that all of our kids did."

It's Waititi's second turn as a Marvel film director with his telling of Thor: Ragnarok greeted by many fans as among the best films in the franchise.

He and Ora have been linked since April last year when she posted a photo online showing Waititi hugging her. They turned up arm-in-arm at a red carpet premiere of Suicide Squad four months later.

Ora and Waititi have been seen in north London together in recent weeks where the singer has a $16m mansion.

Taika Waititi with his kids, Matewa Kiritapu, 6, and Te Kāinga o te Hinekāhu, 10, at the Thor: Love and Thunder premiere in London this week. Photo / Neil Mockford / FilmMagic

Thor: Love and Thunder has opened to positive reviews and marks the Marvel franchise's 29th instalment.