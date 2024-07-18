Those emails were now being looked into by Kiwi Property.

“We’ve been advised that one of our staff members made inappropriate and disappointing comments from their company email address yesterday”, a spokesman for the company told the Herald.

“Kiwi Property works hard to foster a diverse, equitable and inclusive culture, and we do not condone this behaviour. We take this matter seriously and are now working with the individual concerned to address the situation.”

Hamilton declined to comment when contacted by the Herald, although he did say Writes had “doxxed him” with her Facebook posts.

Doxxing is when a person’s personal details, such as their phone number, are shared publicly.

Writes couldn’t immediately be contacted this afternoon, but her Facebook post - which included screen grabs showing Hamilton’s work landline and cellphone numbers, and his email address - had received 183 comments and almost 400 reactions.

“I have a great new post up! Mark didn’t read it but you can! Thanks for the feedback Kiwi Property!,” Writes wrote above the screen grabs.

Writes thanked Kiwi Property for their response.

“Good on Kiwi Property for getting in touch so quickly.”

Many of those commenting shared their own thoughts on Hamilton’s emails, including some looking into his social media and the code of ethics at his employer.

Others posted screen grabs of their own email complaints to Kiwi Property about the emails.

“His LinkedIn shows he’s really combative with lots of other topics too. He really needs major help with his anger and communication skills,” wrote one.

Hamilton’s LinkedIn appeared to have been taken down by this afternoon.

Another wrote: “It looks as though Mark is breaching the Kiwi Property code of ethics”.

Almost all of those who commented were in support of Writes.

“You can have as many opinions as you like but using company email is pretty idiotic.”

