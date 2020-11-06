Kiwi netball stars Ketz-ke fashion turn to support Tania Dalton Foundation

Netballer Vika Koloto a Tania Dalton Foundation scholarship recipient. She's among netball stars who modelled a new Ketz-ke collection to raise money for the foundation. Photo / Supplied

The hoop at the end of the netball court isn't the only goal Vika Koloto's shooting for.

The 18-year-old Aucklander of Tongan heritage, who is part of the New Zealand 2021 Netball World Youth Cup squad with hopes of one day playing for the Silver Ferns, is also studying to be a primary school teacher.

Sometimes the demands of those two goals land in competition with each other, such as this year, when Koloto's replacement call-up to the Northern Stars in the 2020 ANZ Premiership at times clashed with her compulsory four-week school placement.

But it was ok, Koloto just had a chat with her Tania Dalton Foundation mentor, former Silver Ferns captain Bernice Mene.

"I don't like to say 'no'", Koloto said of the conflicting position she found herself in.

"[Mene] did the same degree as I am when she was younger. It was really helpful knowing she'd been through the same thing.

"She was saying, 'Everything's going to work out, everyone wants to make this work for you'".

Former Silver Ferns captain Bernice Mene said it was "really special" to be involved in the launch of a fashion line helping raise money for the Tania Dalton Foundation. Photo / Supplied

It was true.

Koloto, whose father Emosi Koloto is a former New Zealand rugby league international who also played rugby for Wellington and Tonga, was given permission to miss some of her school placement to meet her Stars' commitments.

"Everything worked out."

She has Mene, and the foundation which brought them together, to thank for helping her meet both commitments and manage the demands on her time in a healthy way.

Netballer Vika Koloto a Tania Dalton Foundation scholarship recipient. She's among netball stars who modelled a new Ketz-ke collection to raise money for the foundation. Photo / Supplied

Now, Koloto, along with seven of New Zealand's best netballers, have given back in a special fashion shoot to support the foundation, which helps talented Kiwis reach their goals and was created in memory of former Silver Fern Dalton, who died aged 45 in 2017.

Koloto, Mene, Adine Wilson, Bernadine Oliver-Kerby, Anna Harrison, Jenny-May Clarkson and Jamie Hume modelled Kiwi designer and Ketz-ke label founder Jenny Drury's All Stars Anniversary Collection.

Drury wanted to mark the 15th anniversary of Ketz-ke by championing hero styles of collections gone whilst also supporting The Tania Dalton Foundation – a charity close to her heart. The collection features two limited-edition Tania Dalton Foundation t-shirts, with the proceeds going to the foundation.

Drury also donated the usual model fees to the foundation.

"Tania was a dear friend of mine, and each year I do what I can to support the foundation.

"Given the impact of Covid-19 on the charitable sector, we dreamt up the All Stars concept to bring together some of Tania's best friends and budding young sportswomen to get dressed up, have fun on set and ultimately celebrate the initiative that makes a real difference for up and coming talent."

Tania Dalton died suddenly aged 45 in 2017. File photo / Greg Bowker

It was "really special" for those involved to be able to pay tribute to their late friend, Mene, a trustee of the foundation, said.

"And having rising star Vika involved hammered home the importance of the work we are doing to support young sportswomen to reach their full potential."