Kiwi mountain biker Robin Goomes makes history with second Red Bull Rampage win

Jazlyn Whales
Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Kiwi Robin Goomes wins Women's Red Bull Rampage. Video / Red Bull USA

Kiwi mountain biker Robin Goomes has made history after claiming victory for a second straight time at Red Bull Rampage on the cliffs of southwest Utah.

The mountain biking event asks athletes to face raw sandstone ridgelines and near-vertical chutes, challenging riders to build and ride their own lines down

