Kiwi mountain biker Robin Goomes has made history after claiming victory for a second straight time at Red Bull Rampage on the cliffs of southwest Utah.

The mountain biking event asks athletes to face raw sandstone ridgelines and near-vertical chutes, challenging riders to build and ride their own lines down some of the world’s most rugged desert terrain.

2024 was the first time women were included in the Red Bull Rampage. Now 29-year-old Goomes, raised in the Chatham Islands, has triumphantly emerged as the very first back-to-back champion.

Goomes delivered a standout run, featuring two backflips on a highly exposed line, securing her place in freeride history alongside the world’s top female mountain bikers.

Goomes added two suicide no-handers off drops, a crankflip and two backflips during her opening run to score 89.50 points from the judges – a score that none of her rivals could beat.