Rally driver Emma Gilmour, pictured during the Rally New Zealand Repco Battle of Jacks Ridge rally sprint in 2020, is in hospital after a serious crash in Sardinia today. Photo / Alan Lee / www.photosport.nz

Kiwi rally ace Emma Gilmour is in hospital after a high-speed crash in Italy.

Gilmour, who last year became the first female driver to podium for racing team McLaren, crashed during a practice session for the 3km Island X Prix planned for this weekend in Sardinia.

“A terrible start to the weekend this morning,” Gilmour posted on Instagram early today.

“Suffered a high-speed crash on my first outing on the track. Such a shame as the car was feeling great after our driving on Wednesday.”

She was taken to hospital with concussion and a broken rib, NEOM McLaren confirmed to the Racer.com website.

She was “gutted for team and the extra work created”, Gilmour wrote on Instagram, sharing what appeared to be a photo from her hospital bed.

“But wishing them luck and cheering them on for the weekend as I stay in hospital overnight for observation to keep an eye on my concussion.

“Thanks for everyone’s messages!”

The 43-year-old’s McLaren teammates were among the first to offer well wishes.

“We’re all thinking of you, get well soon”, @mclarenxe posted, ending with a heart emoji.

Gilmour, originally from Dunedin and a three-time New Zealand Rally Championship runner-up, represents McLaren in Extreme E, a global championship where all-electric SUVs race in an off-road series.

She was coming to the end of her second and final lap in the opening session of the weekend when she rolled violently at speed, Racer.com reported.

“Gilmour was conscious throughout and was immediately able to radio back to the team. Nevertheless, she was taken to the on-site medical centre before subsequently transferring to Cagliari hospital, where she will remain overnight under observation.”