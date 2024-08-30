“This is a message I deeply wish I wouldn’t have to write,” she said.

“My sweet husband Mark Hillman passed away after a motorcycling accident in Germany.

“Three days earlier we celebrated our marriage together with friends and family in The Netherlands.

“Mark touched many lives all across the world and will be greatly missed by everyone who loved him, and I know that is a great deal of people.

“Mark, thank you for being my home. I love you.”

Mark Hillman died in Germany on August 27. Photo / Facebook

Hillman’s mother Joy also posted the news of his death for family and friends.

“There is no easy way to say this … our son, Mark, died tragically in a motorcycle accident in Germany,” she said.

“My heart goes out to Lieke, his beautiful, sweet wife of just six months - the love of his life.

“We all loved him dearly... his sister Tania, brother-in-law Nathan and their children Elliotte and Mac... we’re all brokenhearted.

A public death notice from Hillman’s family read: “Our hearts are broken. Taken from us too soon”.

Friend Freek van der Vies has set up a GoFundMe page to help the Lieke and the Hillman family.

“Him being from New Zealand really complicates matters, mostly because they live in the Netherlands, where the funeral will be held,” van der Vies wrote.

“This will come with a cost, on top of those for a funeral. Besides this, we would like to give his relatives that live in New Zealand the opportunity to attend his funeral.

“The raised funds will be used for... getting Mark’s family to the Netherlands, getting Mark home to the Netherlands, any funeral expenses, any other costs that arise.

“Unfortunately we have no idea yet when the funeral will take place, we are planning to have it live-streamed for those that can not attend physically.

“Mark was one of the kindest and warmest people in this world, and I am sure everyone that knew him will never forget the light of his smile and the warmth he would always bring.”

So far, more than $30,000 has been donated.

Hillman attended Taranaki Boy’s High School and according to his Facebook page spent time in the Royal New Zealand Navy before carving out a career as a project engineer.

He and Lieke lived in Breda, in the southern part of the Netherlands.

To donate to the GoFundMe page - click here.