Kiwi triathletes Sam Parry (left) and Ben Airey get in a warm-up session at Ahuriri ahead of Napier's big event this weekend. Photo / Paul Taylor

The finish line is in sight - quite literally.

Barriers are up and the final stretch cordoned off for the 2024 World Triathlon Cup Napier to be staged this weekend at Ahuriri, attracting international Olympians and Olympic hopefuls.

Event director Shanelle Barrett earlier described the occasion as “a big coup for Napier”, with the event doubling as a qualification window for the Paris Olympics in July.

Centred around Napier’s Te Karaka - formerly known as Perfume Point - it’s the only World Cup event to be held in New Zealand and is part of World Triathlon’s annual circuit.

Ahuriri is abuzz with triathlon fever ahead of this weekend's World Triathlon Cup. Photo / Paul Taylor

A Napier World Cup Triathlon spokesperson said one of the highlights was a very strong women’s field, with US’s Gina Sereno headlining the 40-deep Elite Women’s field.

Others to watch were China’s Xinyu Lin, Hungary’s Zsanett Kuttor-Bragmayer and Australia’s Natalie Van Coevorden.

In the Elite Men’s event New Zealand’s Olympic medallist and number-two ranked in the world, Hayden Wilde, will take centre stage and wear number one in Saturday’s World Cup season opener in Napier, New Zealand. Wilde’s a firm favourite to not only claim victory but also to qualify for the Paris Olympics.

Kiwi athlete Hayden Wilde is a firm favourite in Napier this weekend. Photo / Photosport

MetService is predicting temperatures in the mid-20s for both days, with the possibility of heavy rain developing on Sunday afternoon.

Napier City Council events manager Kevin Murphy earlier said Ahuriri was going to be “spectacular” from a spectator point of view.

“The races are not long races so it is spectator friendly. It will be an amazing couple of days,” Murphy said.

He said there would be a great atmosphere down at Hardinge Rd and races would last just over an hour.

There will also be a temporary stand set up.

Premier races:

Women’s elite race: Saturday 4.15pm

Men’s elite race: Saturday 6.15pm

Elite mixed relay race: Sunday 12.30pm