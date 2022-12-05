Police and Hamish Kilgour’s family and friends had concerns for his wellbeing. Photo / NZ Police

Police and Hamish Kilgour’s family and friends had concerns for his wellbeing. Photo / NZ Police

A successful New Zealand musician has been found dead after going missing, police have confirmed.

Hamish Kilgour, a prominent musician of Flying Nun music label fame, was reported missing by police last week. Canterbury police said they were following up sightings of Kilgour.

The drummer, guitarist and vocalist co-founded the New Zealand band The Clean. He was last seen at Palms Shopping Mall in Christchurch on November 27.

In a statement, police said they were “following lines of inquiry” after “a number of reported sightings”.

On Tuesday morning, police confirmed the matter had been referred to the coroner, and they would not make any further comment.

Kilgour is known for co-founding Dunedin band The Clean in 1978, which became prominent as part of the Flying Nun label.

Police and Kilgour’s family and friends had concerns for his wellbeing, according to a social media post from police.

Additional Reporting from Otago Daily Times.