By RNZ

Three New Zealanders who were detained in Israel after taking part in an international flotilla heading to Gaza, have arrived back home safely.

Rana Hamida, Youssef Sammour and Samuel Leason arrived at Auckland International Airport on Friday afternoon and were greeted by a crowd of supporters and loved ones.

Among the supporters were Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson and MP Ricardo Menéndez March.