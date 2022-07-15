Voyager 2021 media awards
Exclusive: 'I did drugs' - Kiwi cycling champion's admission and abuse allegations

21 minutes to read
Tom Dillane
By
Tom Dillane

Tom Dillane is a reporter at the New Zealand Herald

As she threw her hands up in celebration after crossing the finish line to become New Zealand women's road racing champion in February, few knew Olivia Ray's career was in tatters back in the US.

