Kiwi-born league star Dylan Brown fronts media after admitting to sexual touching

Dylan Brown has pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual touching.

Kiwi-born league star Dylan Brown has fronted the media for the first time since pleading guilty to two counts of sexual touching at a Sydney bar.

The Parramatta Eels player has been slapped with a $40,000 fine and is banned for seven games.

Brown spoke to the media after pleading guilty this afternoon, explaining he was apologetic and not asking for forgiveness.

“Like I said, my actions were not good enough,” Brown said.

When asked about what he learned from the incident, Brown became emotional thinking about the young role models who look up to him and how “he’d let them down”.

He admitted to drinking excessively on the night of the incident and regretted allowing himself to get to the point where he made bad decisions.

“It’s embarrassing, and I’m willing to take whatever,” he said.

Along with professional counselling, he has been ordered to take part in an alcohol management plan. He said all the punishment is fair.

“I’ve let myself down, but that’s something you can deal with internally, but when you’re letting other people down that’s where it starts to affect you,” he said.

Parramatta Eels CEO Jim Sarantinos said Brown “displayed genuine remorse for his actions towards the victim”.

“The sanctions and initiatives that the NRL and the club have taken not only reflect the seriousness of what took place but also reflect the importance our club places on its values, whilst also insuring that we provide the support to help Dylan become a better person moving forward,” Sarantinos said.



