Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Kiri Allan crash: Why former justice minister never had to appear in court

Melissa Nightingale
By
4 mins to read
Former Labour MP Kiri Allan opens up to NZ Herald Political Editor Claire Trevett about her mental health, drink driving charges and her new politics-free life. Video / Alan Gibson / Ella Wilks

Former justice minister Kiri Allan was sentenced today for careless driving and refusing to accompany police after crashing her car in July last year. Throughout her drawn-out court case, Allan never had to show her Herald takes a look at why, as well as a breakdown of what she was convicted of and why she only received a fine.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand