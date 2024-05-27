St John urged to assess its call-taking process, elderly migrants tell of abuse by New Zealand children and Papua New Guinea considers foreign support.

Emergency services have been called to a crash involving a truck and a car on State Highway 30 in South Waikato.

A police spokesperson said the incident was reported about 1.15pm.

“We were called to a two-vehicle crash on SH30 near Hall Rd in Kinleith,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the crash involved a truck and a car and there were injuries.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said crews were called by police to a crash involving a car and a light truck.

“We assisted them in this with traffic and to get a driver out,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the driver was not trapped but “needed help” to get out of one of the vehicles.

A crew from Greenlea Rescue Helicopter is at the scene.

More to come.

Maryana Garcia is a Hamilton-based multimedia reporter covering breaking news in Waikato. She previously wrote for the Rotorua Daily Post and Bay of Plenty Times.