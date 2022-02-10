An altercation took place outside Shooters Saloon on New North Rd in Kingsland on Sunday. Photo / Dean Purcell

Kingsland bar patrons fought back with chairs against a group of people armed with cricket bats during a violent brawl that ended with gunshots.

The manager of a nearby property said CCTV footage reveals the altercation lasted just a few minutes outside Shooters Saloon on New North Rd on Sunday night, but enough to frighten local residents.

"It's terrifying," said the property manager, whose security camera captured part of the fight.

A group that turned up outside the bar just before 9.30pm was about 10 to 15 people large, said the man, who the Herald has agreed not to name.

"You just see them come across the street and gather in front of the Shooters gate.

"I believe the gathering only lasts about two minutes. They try to get in or something but they get stopped.

"When they retreat, a group of people inside the party come out and try to chase them, holding chairs and try to fight back."

He said the other group retreated and ran away, then patrons threw chairs on the road and walked away.

More patrons were seen on the street than the visiting group, he said. He claimed around 20 to 30 people emerged from the bar.

Most of the men involved in the altercation were wearing white T-shirts.

"First the group comes in, tries to get into the bar, and then they retreat and the patrons inside the bar try to fight back, and then they run across the road," he told the Herald.

A property manager said CCTV footage shows patrons with chairs outside Shooters Saloon. Photo / Dean Purcell

A resident earlier told the Herald a man was seen shooting a pistol at the sky on New North Rd and others were seen brawling on the street using metal pipes and bats.

Police said a firearm was discharged on Mostyn St and Aitken Terrace but no one was injured.

"It's definitely not a very safe place," the property manager said.

Patrons sometimes urinate at the back of his carpark, he said, and in the morning staff would discover empty bottles on the driveway.

He said it is "very unsafe" even though they had upgraded their gate and security.

Shooters Saloon owner Shayne LaRosa earlier said an EP release party was being hosted before the fight broke out.

A record label contacted by the Herald said they are "unaware of what happened outside".

"We weren't involved in the altercations, it was outside parties."

They did not wish to comment further.

No arrests have been made at this stage.

Police are appealing for any information from the public. Anyone with information is asked to call police on 105, quoting file number 220206/3111.

Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.