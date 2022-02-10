In the last 24 hours, 27,425 Covid-19 tests have been taken across the country. Photo / Michael Craig

In the last 24 hours, 27,425 Covid-19 tests have been taken across the country. Photo / Michael Craig

New Zealand's locations of interest span flights and airport precincts, restaurants, tourist attractions, gyms and more - as 306 new community cases are reported by health officials today.

The Ministry of Health also confirmed the first community case in the Southern DHB region today - in Queenstown - and urged anyone who lives in or visited the area recently to check the locations of interest list.

Just after 5pm the ministry revealed new high-risk locations of interest in South Auckland, East Auckland and Queenstown.

Hoyts Cinemas Sylvia Park was visited by someone infected with Covid-19 on February 7 between 1.30pm and 4pm.

Anyone who watched Spider-Man: No Way Home at 1.20pm that day is considered a close contact and must isolate.

The same advice goes to anyone who was at Paradise Bar in Otara last Sunday from 1am to 3am.

Meanwhile, partygoers at two Queenstown bars have been identified as close contacts.

The Sundeck Rooftop Bar Queenstown was visited by a Covid-19 case for an hour on Saturday night from 9pm. Some hours later at 2.30am a person also visited Habana Boutique Rum Bar Queenstown and left at 4am.

Close contacts are required to self-isolate, test immediately and on day five.

At 2pm, My Thai Lounge Queenstown and a Jetstar flight from Wellington to Auckland were added as locations of interest with everyone there at the relevant times and dates deemed close contacts.

A new time and date for Auckland's Des Traditions Restaurant in Mt Roskill was also added.

2pm update

- Flight JQ252 Wellington to Auckland : Monday, February 7, 8.40am-9.30am. Passengers seated in rows 13, 14, 15, 16 and 17 are close contacts and need to self-isolate, get tested immediately and again on day five.

- My Thai Lounge, Queenstown : Friday, February 4, 7.30pm-8.30pm. Close contact. Self-isolate, test immediately and on day five after exposure.

- Des Traditions Restaurant, Mt Roskill : Monday, January 31, 11.40am-10pm. Close contact. Self-isolate, test immediately and on day five after exposure.

1pm update

- Lone Star Gisborne : Sunday, February 6, 6.30pm-9pm. Close contact. Self-isolate, test immediately and on day five after exposure.

12pm update

- Des Tradition Restaurant, Mt Roskill : Tuesday, February 1, 11.40am-10pm. Close contact. Self-isolate, test immediately and on day five after exposure.

- Des Tradition Restaurant, Mt Roskill : Wednesday, February 2. 11.40am-10pm. Close contact. Self-isolate, test immediately and on day five after exposure.

- Skyline Gondola Queenstown : Saturday, February 5. 3.30pm-5.45pm. Self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after exposure.

11am update

- Flight NZ614 Queenstown to Auckland : Sunday, February 6. 9.19am-11.03am. Close contact. Self-isolate, test immediately and on day five after you were exposed at this location of interest.

- Queenstown Airport Frankton : Sunday, February 6. 8.45am-9.15am. Self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after you were exposed.