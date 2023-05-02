The Prince of Wales receives New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, during an audience at Windsor Castle. Photo / Andy Parsons / Kensington Palace

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has been welcomed by Prince William ahead of King Charles III’s coronation this weekend.

Their meeting at Windsor was captured by photographers before their photo was shared on the Prince and Princess of Wales’ official social media accounts Twitter and Instagram.

The Prince and Hipkins are shown in warm discussion with each other in Windsor Castle’s White Drawing Room.

The image included a caption: “Pleasure to welcome Prime Minister of New Zealand Chris Hipkins to Windsor this afternoon.”

Hipkins told RNZ Prince William gave him a Paddington Bear soft toy and books to give to his children. The Prime Minister gave the Prince of Wales pounamu for each of his children.

The meeting comes after Hipkins confirmed he had secured a meeting with the King during his visit to London for this weekend’s coronation.

He is also due to meet with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at 10 Downing St during the visit.

Before leaving New Zealand earlier this week, he was asked if he was a monarchist or a republican - to which Hipkins replied he had already stated he was the latter.

However, he did not see himself having a discussion on whether we should become a republic if he won another term.

It was not a priority at the moment and considered it to be a distraction, given the factors affecting people in New Zealand at the moment, he told media.

“I don’t particularly have any interest in pushing that debate on New Zealanders at the moment.”

Hipkins is travelling with a delegation including Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro, Opposition leader Chris Luxon, NZ High Commissioner to the UK Phil Goff and former All Blacks captain Richie McCaw, who is representing the Order of New Zealand.











