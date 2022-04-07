Kinder Surprise Maxi 100g eggs with a specific batch number and expiry date have been recalled in New Zealand. Photo / 123rf

People with Kinder Surprise chocolate eggs at home have been urged to check the treat's label after the country's food safety authority recalled the product over salmonella fears.

Kinder Surprise products made in a Belgian factory have been recalled globally following cases of salmonella illness overseas. There have been no confirmed cases in New Zealand.

Specifically, the recall notice applies to the 100g Kinder Surprise Maxi (Natoons variety) with batch number L298R03UNB and the best before date of August 23, 2022.

NZ Food Safety's deputy director general Vincent Arbuckle said the chocolate treat was particularly popular with children, and New Zealanders were urged to be cautious.

"The effects of salmonella infection can be serious, particularly in children younger than 5 years, adults 65 and over, and people with weakened immune systems."

Kinder products are made in a number of countries but the affected product came from one Belgian manufacturer, so people with the product should check the batch number carefully, Arbuckle said.

Anyone with affected products at home should not eat it, but throw it away or return it to the place of purchase.

"If you or a family member has eaten product affected by the recall and have concerns for your health, seek medical advice."

Most people infected with salmonella develop diarrhoea, fever and stomach cramps six hours to six days after being exposed to the bacteria.

The illness usually lasts four to seven days and most healthy adults recover without treatment.