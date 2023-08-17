Kim and Liz Dotcom at their home near Queenstown.

Kim and Liz Dotcom at their home near Queenstown.

Embattled internet entrepreneur Kim Dotcom, who is fighting extradition to the US, is on the lookout for house staff to service his plush Queenstown mansion.

Dotcom founded the file-sharing platform Megaupload and has been in copyright legal battles for more than a decade.

In a social media post today, Dotcom invited readers to “come work for us in the most beautiful part of the world in New Zealand, 10 mins from where Lord of the Rings was filmed”.

“Be safe from increasing global turmoil. This could be the best job you’ll ever have.”

The Dotcom family is hiring.



Below is a list of job opportunities. Come work for us in the most beautiful part of the world in New Zealand, 10 mins from where Lord of the Rings was filmed. Be safe from increasing global turmoil. This could be the best job you’ll ever have.



If… pic.twitter.com/WovY7Jgzby — Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) August 16, 2023

Several jobs are on offer, including one for someone in close protection security, with counter-surveillance experience and an advanced driving certificate.

“You must have at least 10 years experience and no criminal record. DO NOT apply for this job if you are from a 5 Eyes country.”

He’s also looking for a gardener, as well as an experienced chef to help turn their organic home-grown ingredients into “healthy and tasty meals for our family and staff”.

Dotcom is then after a dual house manager and personal assistant to deal with “contractors, staff, the family and emergencies”.

“It’s your responsibility to keep everything going. It’s a demanding 24hr on-call job with excellent pay. You must have at least 5 years experience in a similar role with good references.”

Kim Dotcom's wife, Liz, arriving at the Supreme Court in Wellington with Dotcom's lawyer Ron Mansfield KC in June 2019 during the long-running copyright case. Photo / Mark Mitchell

A live-stream producer position is on offer for a “tech genius with editing and streaming experience”.

“I will start streaming on X [formerly known as Twitter] when Elon is launching a robust live streaming service.”

Finally he’s seeking a housekeeper and nanny.

“Experience and good references matter to us. I will personally review every applicant and you can be sure to receive a response if you make an effort with your CV. I won’t reply to business inquiries or investment proposals. Looking forward to expand our team with friendly, honest and hard-working people.”

He said successful applicants would receive free accommodation in their staff house with Starlink internet as well as access to a staff Mercedes.

Late last year Dotcom and his wife Liz announced the birth of their first child together, Kash.