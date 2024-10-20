Killer Beez gang member believed to have died in Auckland motorcycle accident

Mario Wilson, patched Killer Beez member, died in a crash between a motorbike and a ute in Clendon Park, Auckland in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A patched member of the Killer Beez is believed to have died in a crash at Clendon Park in South Auckland in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Emergency services were called at about 2.50am after reports of a crash between a ute and a motorbike on Roscommon Rd.

The motorcyclist died, and police believe he is a member of the Killer Beez gang.

The Herald understands the man is Mario Wilson.

A social media post said once Wilson’s body is released by the coroner it will be taken to his home and then Waihaua Marae at Tinopai in Northland “where we will all convoy up together”.