Killer Beez gang member believed to have died in Auckland motorcycle accident

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Mario Wilson, patched Killer Beez member, died in a crash between a motorbike and a ute in Clendon Park, Auckland in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A patched member of the Killer Beez is believed to have died in a crash at Clendon Park in South Auckland in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Emergency services were called at about 2.50am after reports of a crash between a ute and a motorbike on Roscommon Rd.

The motorcyclist died, and police believe he is a member of the Killer Beez gang.

The Herald understands the man is Mario Wilson.

A social media post said once Wilson’s body is released by the coroner it will be taken to his home and then Waihaua Marae at Tinopai in Northland “where we will all convoy up together”.

Earlier this month, a patched member of the Tribesmen Motorcycle Club gang died in a crash on the Waikato Expressway.

Police said emergency services were called after a motorcycle collided with a median barrier at Huntly about 3pm on October 6.

A witness said other road users - including a doctor - tried to revive the man with CPR but were unsuccessful.

“Sadly, the motorcyclist died at the scene of the crash,” police said.

Tribesmen gang member Riki Taipiria Epiha died in a motorcycle accident on the Waikato Expressway.
The Herald understands the man who died was Riki Taipiria Fabien Epiha, 64, also known as Kebab, Crash and Tai.







