A large section of the Waikato Expressway near Huntly is closed after a single-vehicle crash this afternoon.

A police spokesperson said emergency services were called around 3pm.

“The Serious Crash Unit has been advised. The road is closed and diversions are in place.”

NZTA Waka Kotahi said the road is closed between Taupiri and Huntly.