Kieran McAnulty hears concerns about communication in his new Hawke’s Bay recovery role

Emergency Management Minister Kieran McAnulty after declaring a national state of emergency during Cyclone Gabrielle on February 14. He travelled to Hawke's Bay last weekend in his new role as the region's lead recovery minister. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Communication is a key focus for Kieran McAnulty as Hawke’s Bay’s lead recovery minister after hearing the concerns of locals on a weekend trip around the worst-affected parts of the region.

McAnulty stepped into the role after two short-lived tenures by his predecessors, former Cabinet ministers Stuart Nash and MP Meka Whaitiri.

Nash was removed a month and a half into the role when he was stripped of his ministerial positions at the end of March for leaking confidential information to two donors.

Whaitiri left the role a month in when she voluntarily left the Labour Party with the intent to join Te Pāti Māori on Tuesday last week.

McAnulty said he didn’t feel as though he had to adjust to the role suddenly and it was “business as usual” for him.

“I am the minister for Tararua and Wairarapa’s recovery already, and the Wairarapa electorate does cover much of Central Hawke’s Bay, so I have been in the loop anyway,” he said.

“I see it more as clarification of a role rather than taking on something new.”

He visited affected residents in Puketapu and a cyclone-damaged orchard to discuss how Government support packages could help and what additional support was available and could be useful for them.

Cyclone Recovery Minister for Hawke's Bay Kieran McAnulty with Tukituki MP Anna Lorck meeting Ōmarunui Rd growers Danny Bearsley and Paula Bearsley in the cyclone-devastated area. Photo / Patrick O'Sullivan

He said what he heard from the meetings with residents was that communication needed to be clearer.

“Everyone recognises that there are some questions that can’t be answered at the moment, but just explaining that and explaining why they can’t be answered and giving an indication as to what needs to be done before an answer can be provided ... that clarity can provide a lot of reassurance.”

He had spoken to Blair O’Keeffe, chairman of the Hawke’s Bay Regional Recovery Agency oversight board, about communication, and McAnulty said people could expect to see quick improvements.