Acting Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni has announced Meka Whaitiri has been removed from her ministerial responsibilities, effective immediately following Whaitiri’s shock resignation, but won’t waka jump her out of Parliament.

“Obviously we’re disappointed in Meka Whaitiri’s decision,” Sepuloni said of Whaitiri’s intention to leave Labour and join the Māori Party.

“But we are moving on.”

Sepuloni said Labour didn’t feel the need to kick her out of Parliament.

She said it was up to Whaitiri and the Speaker of the House if the waka jumping legislation was invoked

Sepuloni and Kelvin Davis denied Labour had failed Māori.

“Meka was a valued member of our Māori caucus and the wider caucus.”

“It’s disappointing and clearly unexpected,” Sepuloni said, saying it wasn’t emotional but unexpected

“There was no explanation given, it was really Meka’s decision,” she said.

Sepuloni said she heard the news through a rumour from a member of the public about midday yesterday and then handed the matter over to Labour’s chief of staff

Until permanent allocation of Whaitiri’s portfolios were made next week, Local Government Minister Kieran McAnulty would be the acting Hawke’s Bay lead minister for the cyclone recovery, Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall would take up the Food Safety portfolio, ACC Minister Pennie Henare will be the Acting Minister for Veterans, and Damien O’Connor will be the Acting Minister of Customs.

It comes after a tearful Whaitiri announced she had written to Speaker of the House Adrian Rurawhe, informing him of her intention to resign from the Labour Party and join Te Pāti Māori.

“Māori political activism is part of being Māori,” a visibly emotional Whaitiri said this morning from her iwi Ngāti Kahungungu’s Waipatu marae in Hastings, which is in her Ikaroa-Rāwhiti electorate.

“It comes from our whakapapa, and we as Māori have a responsibility to not others, but we.

“Today, I’m acknowledging whakapapa. I’m acknowledging my responsibility to it and it’s calling me home.”

Minister Meka Whaitiri did not inform PM Chris Hipkins of her plans to join the Māori Party. Photo / Warren Buckland

Whaitiri, until today a Labour Minister and responsible for the cyclone recovery in Hawke’s Bay, said crossing the floor was “not an easy one”.

“But it is the right one. I will be contesting the seat again in 2023 as the Māori Party candidate. I have spoken my truth, the decision is in your hands.”

Whaitiri said she was joining an “unapologetic Māori political movement to achieve what was promised to us 183 years ago”.

What happens now?

Whaitiri may have inadvertently resigned from Parliament under the waka jumping provisions in the Electoral Act - a step which will require Parliament to vote on whether or not to have a byelection in the Ikaroa-Rawhiti electorate.

The Speaker is yet to confirm it, but the waka jumping provisions can be triggered by either an MP or a party leader in the Electoral Act. It states that their seat becomes vacant if the MP writes to the Speaker to notify him either that they have resigned from the parliamentary membership of the political party for which they were elected, or that they want to be recognised as either an independent or a member of another political party.

Whaitiri said she had written to the Speaker this morning to say she had resigned from the Labour Party and joined Te Pāti Māori, effective immediately. She also stated her intention to be seated with her new party when they returned to Parliament.

If the wording of that letter meets the criteria of the legislation, she will have quit her own seat. That will mean Parliament will have to vote on whether to have a byelection - no byelection is necessary within six months of an election as long as 75 per cent of Parliament agrees.