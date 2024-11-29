The new Alcohol Healthwatch study published this week in the New Zealand Medical Journal has found almost three-quarters (73%) of online alcohol orders in Auckland are either being delivered without ID checks or being left unattended on doorsteps.
“We know from research that the easier it is to get alcohol, the more is consumed, and the more harm there is,” she said.
“For alcohol delivered to homes, this has major implications for family violence, child maltreatment, and continuing binge drinking sessions long after they would have otherwise wound up.”
Currently, NZ law does not require age identification to be provided at purchase or upon delivery.
Rather, it states that remote sellers (those selling alcohol over the internet, or by phone or mail order) should take reasonable steps to verify that both the buyer and the receiver of any home-delivered alcohol are over the legal purchase age.
The Act says a reasonable effort is confirming twice the buyer is over 18, such as when first entering a website and then again just before completing the purchase.
“In essence, for online companies this requires providing two tick-boxes or date of birth boxes on the website, with no checks required at time of delivery,” Alcohol Healthwatch said.
Despite every company tested in the study claiming they check ID on delivery, only two companies - UberEats and DoorDash - did this for every delivery, she said.
Most of the other company delivery drivers, including supermarket chains, never checked ID, Sneyd said.
“We can’t leave it up to companies to regulate themselves and check ID,” she said.
“Every company said they do this. But almost 90% of them aren’t doing it.”
To conduct its research, Sneyd’s team placed 46 orders with 16 different companies promising same-day delivery.
They were Countdown (now Woolworths), Delivereasy, DoorDash, Fine O Wine, Laithwaites, New World, Beevee, Paddock to Pantry, UberEats, Teddy, Liquor Legends, Society Liquor, Fine Wine Delivery, Wine Central, Alcohol Delivery, and Good Drop.
In total, 62% of deliveries did not check age identifications on delivery and 49% left deliveries unattended.
Alcohol Healthwatch said the lack of regulations reflected that the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act 2012 had not been updated to reflect growing online sales.