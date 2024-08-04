A teen boy pretending to be police by using flashing red and blue lights to stop female drivers has been arrested in Kerikeri

A teen has been arrested in Kerikeri for impersonating police bay using red and blue lights to pull over female motorists.Police in Northland have caught up with a man who is alleged to have impersonated a Police officer by attaching red and blue flashing lights to his vehicle.

Mid North response manager, Senior Sergeant Mark Barratt, said the man allegedly signalled for other drivers to stop.

“Two recent incidents were reported that concerned us, where someone with fake Police vehicle lights has allegedly signalled for female drivers to stop at night. Both female drivers were the sole occupant of their vehicles,” Barratt said.

“On both occasions, the female drivers have stopped, and the alleged offender has exited his vehicle, and engaged them in conversation. The female drivers have then driven away from the man unharmed but were left distressed by his actions.