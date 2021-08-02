Kerikeri High School locked down after person seen carrying knife on grounds

Police at the entrance to Kerikeri High School during the lockdown. Photo / Peter de Graaf

A lockdown imposed at Kerikeri High School after a youth was seen with a knife has been lifted.

The 1500-pupil school was locked down around 11.40am after students reported seeing one of the youths involved in a fight was carrying with a knife.

It is not yet known how many people were involved in the fight or whether they were students at the school.

Worried parents waiting outside the grounds told the Advocate their children had called to say they had been told to get under their desks and stay quiet.

A recorded message could be heard over the PA system saying the school was in lockdown.

Initially just one police car was outside the school but three more arrived before noon.

Officers could be seen searching the grounds.

Kerikeri High School students were evacuated onto the sports field for a roll call once the lockdown ended. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Around 12.05pm the lockdown was lifted and students were evacuated to the sports field between the school and Kerikeri Domain.

Parents were initially asked not to come onto the school grounds, but were later advised by email they could collect their children from 12.30pm.