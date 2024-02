Emergency services are attending a two-vehicle crash in Kerikeri.

Motorists are being told to avoid a stretch of State Highway 10 in Northland after two vehicles crashed shortly after midday.

Emergency services are at the scene of the crash on SH10 near Cottle Hill Dr in Kerikeri.

A police spokesperson said diversions have been put in place on Wiroa Rd and Te Ahu Ahu Rd.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.