Darcy Strickland's family described him as a 'gentle giant'. Photo / Supplied

The second of two men charged with murder following the death of Flaxmere man Darcy Strickland can now be named.

Name suppression has lapsed for Keontay Wayne Chadwick, 22.

He has been charged alongside Alizaye Kireka Windzar Todd, 19, with the murder of Strickland last October.

Todd’s name was made public in December.

Strickland was found injured outside a house in Ramsay Cres in the Hastings suburb of Flaxmere just before midnight on October 13. He died at the scene.

Todd also faces a charge of injuring with intent in relation to the alleged assault of a woman in the same incident that led to Strickland’s death.

The two accused are both in custody.

They appeared via video link in separate procedural hearings in the High Court on Friday, with Justice Christine Grice sitting in Wellington and lawyers for the Crown and defence in a Napier courtroom and online.

Two weeks have been set down for the pair’s trial, which is scheduled to take place next February.

The next pre-trial hearing will be in June.

Strickland, 29, was described as a gentle giant in a family tribute after his death.