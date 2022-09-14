Ken Douglas at his Titahi Bay home in Porirua. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Ken Douglas at his Titahi Bay home in Porirua. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Ken Douglas, described as a "giant" of the trade union movement, has died aged 86.

Douglas, also known affectionately as "Red Ken", spent over 30 years of his life fighting for the rights of workers in New Zealand and around the world.

He was secretary of the Federation of Labour from 1979 until he became the founding president of the New Zealand Council of Trade Unions in 1987 until 1999.

He also had a significant impact on the international trade union movement, holding key international positions at the ICFTU in the region.

Current NZCTU President Richard Wagstaff said Douglas was a "giant of the union movement".

"Ken was a towering figure, who commanded enormous respect for his commitment to the trade union movement and the principle of worker solidarity."

Former trade unionist Ken Douglas pictured in 2010 in his Titahi Bay, Porirua, home. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Wagstaff said Douglas became president during an "extremely challenging period".

It was around the time Rogernomics reforms were introduced by the David Lange Government followed by further free-market reforms under National.

"He always championed the interests of working people throughout his work," Wagstaff said.

"He not afraid of debate, or new ideas during his time as CTU president, and he encouraged affiliates to take a strategic and planned approach.

"Ken will be deeply missed by all of us who knew him and worked with him.

"We send our deepest sympathy to Ken's family."

Douglas also represented the New Zealand trade union movement in a number of international union bodies.

This included roles as president of both the Asia-Pacific Regional Organisation of the International Confederation of Free Trade Unions and the International Centre for Trade Union Rights.

Ken Douglas speaking in 1989 at the CTU's conference. Photo / NZME

A socialist, he also made some attempts at entering politics, including leading the Socialist Unity Party in the 1970s.

Acting Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety Priyanca Radhakrishnan said many advancements in worker rights could be traced back to Douglas' leadership.

"He has not only made a significant contribution to the trade union movement in New Zealand, but is also respected within the movement worldwide."

"He also contributed to the work of various committees and boards dealing with training and employment issues.

"We are all better off as a result of the hard work Ken committed his life to."

In 1998 he was appointed a Member of the Order of New Zealand.

Porirua City Council chief executive Wendy Walker said soon after starting her role in 2015 she was "quickly struck by the respect and integrity he held within the council chamber and among the community".

"When he spoke, you listened, but while Ken had the ability to command a room, he always had regard for what his council colleagues were saying as well.

"He was an extremely good orator who could form his arguments constructively, keeping his colleagues and council officers on their toes.

"Ken had the ability to see complex things and offer solutions.

"He will be sorely missed."

Ken Douglas at his Titahi Bay home in Porirua. Photo / Mark Mitchell

After he retired from the NZCTU, Douglas held several governance positions in both the private and public sector, including becoming a Porirua City councillor.

He served on numerous other bodies, including the Air New Zealand and New Zealand Rugby Union boards.

Douglas has a road named after him in the suburb of Aotea, reflecting his service to the council and Porirua.