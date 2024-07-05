A word of warning, when using turmeric, if you do not want bright, golden-coloured fingers, or a stained benchtop, always wear food prep gloves and use a chopping board when preparing it for any dish.

The best way I have found to store turmeric is just like ginger, in a plastic bag in the freezer where it will last up to six months.

Growing turmeric

Turmeric will grow best in full sun or partial shade, but ensure your soil is well-drained, it does not like to be waterlogged.

If you decide to grow it in a pot, ensure it is kept well-watered and does not dry out.

While it produces lush, long oval green leaves, that will die down in winter and it is the rhizome you use.

Harvesting turmeric

At the end of the growing season (generally autumn), carefully lift the plants from the ground using a garden fork.

Divide the rhizomes up so that there are at least three or four “eyes” (new growth points) on each divided section.

This is what you will put back into your pot or the ground to start the growing cycle again.

Ways to enjoy turmeric

You can even enjoy turmeric in your latte. Photo / 123RF / thitarees

Turmeric has an earthy, warm, lightly peppery taste on its own, but will add a depth of flavour and colour to Thai or Asian dishes, as well as your winter stew.

It’s great in a homemade chicken soup and why not pop in some next time you make chilli con carne or scrambled eggs?

It is a common ingredient when making your own curry powder and is used to naturally colour mustard.

If you are wondering where the golden orange colour comes from, it is from curcumin.

Curcumin is a major component of turmeric and the activities of turmeric are commonly attributed to curcuminoids (curcumin and closely related substances).

Curcumin has both antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

Traditionally, it was used in India for disorders of the skin, upper respiratory tract, joints, and digestive system.

It has also been used in cooking for hundreds of years.

Today, turmeric is promoted as a dietary supplement for a variety of conditions, including arthritis, digestive disorders, respiratory infections, allergies, liver disease, depression, and many others.

The best way to use turmeric is in your everyday cooking.

Turmeric - the bottom line

Along with health benefits, there are also side effects when using turmeric, so check with your health provider before taking turmeric supplements or when using the rhizome.

For many, it has become an everyday part of their meals and health regime.

I have just read that you can use 4 tsp. of powdered turmeric mixed with thick honey and apply it like a poultice with a bandage.

If you do this twice a day to an area that has inflammation (namely the sore knee I have) it is said it may reduce the inflammation.

What have I got to lose — except I will end up with a bright yellow kneecap.

Oh well, those are the breaks!



