Kayakers found after Waimarama alert

An overnight hunt for kayakers near Bare Island, off the coast from Hawke’s Bay beach settlement Waimarama, is over with confirmation that three were found safe and well and no others are missing.

Police were alerted about 6.30pm on Tuesday that several young kayakers had failed to return from a trip to the island.

With police and Waimarara Surf Lifesaving Club crews activated, three kayakers were located on their return, but they indicated two people unknown to them may have still been in the area, leading to a mid-evening public appeal from police for information on any who may not have returned by nightfall.

Police said early today it had since been established no others were missing.