Police are hunting for this man seen fleeing the scene where an armoured van was robbed at gunpoint while refilling an ATM machine in Kawerau. Photo / NZ Police

A person who works in a strip of Kawerau shops where security staff refilling an ATM were robbed at gunpoint has described the incident as "pretty scary".

Police have since said they were now following "strong lines of inquiry".

The aggravated robbery at the ATM on Onlsow St was reported to police about 8.45am.

The security staff had left their security van when they were confronted by a gun-wielding man, who stole an unspecified quantity of cash.

The man left in a maroon-coloured Nissan Maxima.

In a statement, police Detective Senior Sergeant Paul Wilson said they have spoken to a number of witnesses "but we're aware there may be other people with information who we have not yet been able to speak to us".

Police presence at the block of shops on Onslow St in Kawerau this morning. Photo / Supplied

"We'd like to hear from anyone who may have been in the area at the time and who witnessed the robbery or may have seen the maroon-coloured Nissan Maxima vehicle."

If anyone recognises this vehicle or knows who may be driving this vehicle they are encouraged to contact police.

"We also want to hear from anyone with dashcam footage from that area around that time, from the vicinity of 81 to 83 Onslow St this morning between 8.30 and 9am."

A man from a local shop said he was not at work when the incident happened but heard about it when he started his shift a couple of hours later.

Despite the area having returned to "pretty normal" by then, the robbery had left some including the man shaken, he said.

"It's pretty scary."

The man said he was aware of a house that had been robbed at gunpoint recently, and to learn of this alleged gunpoint robbery was concerning, he said.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said one appliance from Kawerau was called to a vehicle fire around 10.40am. They directed all other inquiries to NZ Police.

If you can help, please get in touch via 105 and quote reference number: P051814857

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or .www.crimestopper-nz.org.