Husband and fellow artist Kelvin Falconer says she had a rich interest in art, which flowed on to appreciating fine things and enjoying meeting charismatic people.

Her philosophy was “develop awareness, gain wisdom, practice compassion”, Falconer said.

He liked to refer to her as a “full flavoured woman”.

“She was a vivacious personality. Actually, a psychic had told her she could be an actress. .. and she could have too,” he said. But the limelight was not for her.

Tuscia-Falconer had led a fascinating and dramatic early life.

She was born in 1939 in Shanghai. Her family was originally from Russia but were among the thousands who fled the Russian Revolution to Shanghai’s free port.

Irene Tuscia-Falconer was born in Shanghai.

Her family became refugees again when they escaped poverty and communism from Shanghai, to Macao then Hong Kong.

The family then moved on to various places in the United States and Canada in the late 1940s.

Tuscia-Falconer studied art and became a young mum to twin daughters and a son.

Irene Tuscia-Falconer was well travelled.

As a young woman, Tuscia-Falconer underwent four years of intense travel through Morocco, India, Nepal, Burma, Australia and finally New Zealand.

She met and married Kelvin in 1977 and they had a two children - Toby and Natasha.

After moving to Aongatete they established the Rolling Cloud Pottery and Gallery. The two worked and played together, always.

“Blessed,” Falconer said.

Falconer, who is blind, created pottery and his wife painted the works to sell.

“We just loved doing everything together, we were really proud of what we accomplished.”

The working couple Kelvin and Irene at their Rolling Cloud Pottery and Gallery. Photo / Rebecca Mauger

Tuscia-Falconer was also very proud to be the original Katikati mural painter. The Waitekohe School mural was painted in 1992, followed by the Our People Our Story mural in 2000 and a number of other murals in the district.

Tuscia-Falconer had some health troubles and underwent a number of operations over the years. A stroke put an end to her painting.

She had always pondered writing an autobiography about her life. The title would have been “So Far, So Good!”, Falconer said.

KOAA’s Steve Graveson says Irene was special friend of June Carlton’s and KOAA and a very talented artist.

“Katikati was very blessed to have a number of very special artists who helped create the early artworks and begin the journey we have been on for 35 years. Irene was one of those artists.

“Irene was also asked to paint the Our People Our Story mural, which was a very big and special project at the time. Irene will always be remembered for creating number one.”

