Irene Tuscia-Falconer puts the finishing touches on the 'Our People Our Story' mural.
OBITUARY
Irene Tuscia-Falconer has left her mark on Katikati as the town’s very first mural artist.
The skilled portrait painter was behind the impressive Waitekohe School mural based on a 1914 photograph of students and teacher in front of the old school building.
The mural is on the Main Rd opposite the Talisman Hotel. This was Katikati Open Air Art’s (KOAA) inception mural, which paved the way for the following murals and becoming New Zealand’s own “mural town”.
Tuscia-Falconer passed away last week, at the age of 85.
Falconer, who is blind, created pottery and his wife painted the works to sell.
“We just loved doing everything together, we were really proud of what we accomplished.”
Tuscia-Falconer was also very proud to be the original Katikati mural painter. The Waitekohe School mural was painted in 1992, followed by the Our People Our Story mural in 2000 and a number of other murals in the district.
Tuscia-Falconer had some health troubles and underwent a number of operations over the years. A stroke put an end to her painting.
She had always pondered writing an autobiography about her life. The title would have been “So Far, So Good!”, Falconer said.
KOAA’s Steve Graveson says Irene was special friend of June Carlton’s and KOAA and a very talented artist.