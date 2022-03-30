Steve Graveson with the winning mural from the 2019 New Zealand Mural Contest, but this time around things will look a little different. Photo / Rebecca Mauger

Larger than life murals are destined for Katikati but enjoying them will be an online forum for now.

Covid-19 and Government restrictions had thwarted plans for the beloved New Zealand Mural Contest but Katikati Open Air Art came up with an imaginative way of keeping the popular contest going.

For the first time in its 17 year history, the mural contest moves online.

This year's theme is also quite a unique one, says project manager Steve Graveson, as they've chosen to honour all the local heroes who contributed greatly during the 2020 lockdown. The theme is ''celebrating unsung heroes in 2020''.

Nine Katikati heroes are being celebrated ''although there are many more'', Steve says.

The first contest was held in 2006. It was the brainchild of Steve and the late June Carlton. Katikati Open Air Art ran themes such as 'journeys' and 'life is not as it seems' and artists applied, coming to Katikati to paint their murals while the public watched.

The June Carlton Memorial Trophy was first awarded in 2006.

Part two of the Katikati Festival of Arts was cancelled and the contest will now be a virtual experience.

Artists in New Zealand and Australia remain in their home studios and people will be able to follow their progress online.

Artists have been sent detailed profiles. Daily updates from the artists will go online and can also be played at The Arts Junction.

''These profiles represent the Katikati community, they acknowledge them and remind us of a time in our history where lockdown, bubbles and Covid-19 brought out the best in our community,'' Steve says.

From the start of the contest, artists will deliver online sessions chatting about themselves, their work and mural progress.

The finished murals will be sent back to Katikati to be judged. Plans are underway for a possible exhibition and montage mural, Steve says.

The contest is held every few years. Prize money is offered as well as the June Carlton memorial trophy.

• Katikati Advertiser will introduce the local heroes and their artists in next week's paper.

The details

What: New Zealand Mural Contest

Where: Online www.katikatiopenairart.co.nz

When: April 19-23