Talisman Hotel and Restaurant head chef Mahesh Peters with two avocado-inspired dishes.

The humble avocado is the star of the show for the Talisman Hotel and Restaurant in-house avocado challenge.

Five dishes by five chefs will showcase Katikati’s prized fruit at the local restaurant — they are ramping up our town status as avocado capital in the leadup to the Katch Katikati Avocado Festival with a series of avocado-inspired desserts and entrees.

“We want to have a bit of fun,” says Talisman owner Michele Reichmuth. “We’d like to help out the local growers as they’ve had a hard couple of seasons, and to create some chatter in the town. Let’s get some excitment going... and get people coming to our town.”

The competition starts December 5 and runs for five weeks. Each week a new dish is available — dessert one week, entree the next and so on.

Guests can vote for their favourite and be in the draw to win a $100 Talisman voucher.

On offer is avocado mousse tartlet (by Asok Nadeshan available from December 5-11), avocado beef tartare (Kasun Maduranga from December 12-18), creamy avocado and chocolate pudding (Jagga Buttar from December 19-28), pulled pork and avocado croquettes (Chanuka Nuwan from December 29-January 4) and avocado vanilla panna cotta (Arshpreet Singh from January 5-11).

Head chef Mahesh Peters says avocado has a very mild taste so adding other ingredients brings out its flavour.

“It’s easy to create these foods, although avocados can be a very sensitive food to work with, such as with discolouration.”

Expect some surprises in the mix, Mahesh says. People don’t normally associate avocado with desserts such as tartlets, mousse or panna cotta and one of the dishes has three avocado elements. Guests will be able to experience meat and avocado combinations.

All five dishes will be available from January 12-14.

The details

What: Talisman Hotel and Restaurant in-house avocado competition

Where: Talisman Hotel, Main Rd, Katikati

When: December 5 until January 14