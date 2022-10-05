Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Kathy Spencer: It's not too late to get income insurance right

By Kathy Spencer
5 mins to read
Initially, the income insurance scheme had the support of Business NZ and the NZ Council of Trade Unions. Photo / Mark Mitchell, File

Initially, the income insurance scheme had the support of Business NZ and the NZ Council of Trade Unions. Photo / Mark Mitchell, File

OPINION

Once again, the Government is in danger of ruining good policy intentions with poor execution.

The good intentions, in this case, are to provide greater support to people who lose a job due to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.