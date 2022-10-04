Voyager 2022 media awards
World

Forough Amin: Iranian protests show it's women's turn to lead

By Forough Amin
5 mins to read
A woman flashes a victory sign as she walks in the old main bazaar of Tehran, Iran. Photo / Vahid Salemi, AP

OPINION

The new round of protests sparked in Iran after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, is a part of the bigger Iranian movement for democracy that started after the Islamic Republic came to power

