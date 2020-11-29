Website of the Year

Kate Harding reveals her true regret after husband Richard's suicide

Kate Harding (right) opens up about her husband Richard's (left) suicide three years on. Photo / Supplied

Multimedia reporter, Northern Advocate

The widow of Northland doctor Richard Harding, who took his life in 2017, has spoken of her grief over his death and is urging whānau to confront suicide.

Harding, an anaesthetist at Whangārei Hospital, died

