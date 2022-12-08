Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Karl Puschmann: Will Avatar 2 be any good? Don’t bet on it

Karl Puschmann
By
5 mins to read
Walking tall: Neytiri and Jake return in Avatar 2. Photo / Supplied

Walking tall: Neytiri and Jake return in Avatar 2. Photo / Supplied

Film nerds like to say never bet against director James Cameron. Well, I once bet on James Cameron and lost the guts of $20. The year was 2009. The film was in 3D. The movie

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment