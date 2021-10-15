Karitane shooting: Man charged with attempted murder after Dunedin attack left victim in critical condition

Police were called to a Karitane property at 3:20pm after a man was shot and critically injured.

A 24-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder following a shooting at a property just north of Dunedin city this afternoon.

Police were called to the property on Coast Rd in the town of Karitane at 3:20pm after a man was shot and critically injured.

He was taken to Christchurch Hospital.

The arrested man faces a charge of attempted murder and will appear in Dunedin District Court tomorrow, police said in a statement.

Detective Inspector Stu Harvey said police are still working to establish the circumstances of the attack but it is believed the two men were known to each other.

"Police are not looking for anyone else in relation to this incident, and a scene guard remains at the property this evening while the examination continues," Harvey said.

Anyone who has any information about what happened are being asked to contact police on 105 and quote file number 211015/4195.

A Coast Rd resident told the Otago Daily Times they had heard about the incident from their daughter who had told them to stay inside.

Karitane is located within the limits of the city of Dunedin in New Zealand, 35 kilometres to the north of the city.