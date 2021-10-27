Kāpiti Women's Expo is back with more than 90 stalls

Kāpiti Women's Expo organisers Julie Maltby and Emily Lester. Photo / Rosalie Willis

The Kāpiti Women's Expo is back this year with more than 90 stalls, most of which are run by Kāpiti locals.

The expo has been the brainchild of Julie Maltby and Emily Lester for the last six years and has continued to grow despite Covid-19 changing how it operates.

With 75 stallholders last year, it has continued to grow this year, with 80 per cent of the 90 stalls being new to the expo, and the majority being from local stallholders.

"While it's called the Kāpiti Women's Expo, it's for everyone – the whole family," Julie said.

"It can also be a day where the women can leave the kids at home and come out for a day with their girlfriends or their sisters, or daughters and have a relaxing day out together.

"Either that or the perfect place for everyone to do their Christmas shopping.

"You'll be supporting local as well," Emily said.

"There are so many different stalls with beauty, fashion, services, homeware, pet care, health and fitness, travel and tourism and food and drink.

"There's so much stuff there for everybody to do their Christmas shopping."

Entry to the expo is by gold coin donation which goes directly to the Kāpiti Women's Refuge.

Listening to their exhibitors and attendees from last year after giving out a feedback form, this year there are a number of changes to improve the experience for everyone.

"We started planning for this year's expo straight after the last one with a feedback form, with the organising starting back in May.

"We've never had eftpos facilities there, but this year we've listened to feedback from the stallholders and exhibitors, adding a cash-out option plus an expander for the Wi-Fi which wouldn't reach the back rooms.

"We found people forgot about the gold coin donation entry and didn't have cash on them which meant they couldn't donate to the Kāpiti Women's Refuge.

"So this year we are hoping for more donations with people being able to get cash out for it."

The expo is being held at Southwards Car Museum for the third time.

"It's growing each year and is a lot of work to organise, but this is our give back to the community," Julie said.

"I'm paying it forward after all my years of working, we're giving back to the community and the women's refuge.

"It's also a fun day meeting so many people and is a chance to catch up with lots of people."

Operating in level 2, the expo has extra help this year from the Paraparaumu Scout Group, with the Venturers helping to sanitising tables, wipe the banisters and clean throughout the day to keep everyone safe.

The Details

What: Kāpiti Women's Expo

Where: Southward Car Museum, Otaihanga Rd, Paraparaumu

When: November 7, 10am-3pm