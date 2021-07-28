Kāpiti Share the Warmth project gives winter clothes to those in need

Sophie Handford, Dan Ralph and Penny Mikkelsen have started Share the Warmth, getting winter clothing to those who need it this winter. Photo / Rosalie Willis

Three members of the community have come together to initiate a project aiming to share the warmth with those who need it this winter.

With the idea less than a month old, project "Share the Warmth" has been launched by Dan Ralph, Penny Mikkelsen and Sophie Handford with the kaupapa, "Let's share warmth and love amongst our Kāpiti whānau this winter through donating any winter wear surplus to requirements".

The idea - to collect and distribute warm clothes to those who need them and cannot afford them this winter.

Seeing a post online by councillor Sophie Handford about giving warm clothes to op shops for winter, Penny was keen to get involved but thought she could take it one step further and collect clothes for those who couldn't afford to pay for them.

"I high-jacked a social media thread about giving clothes to an op shop because I was concerned that there would be people who needed warm clothes for winter that couldn't afford to buy them," Penny said.

"Dan saw the thread and was keen to be involved in something action focused. And from there it grew."

Dan said, "I saw Sophie and Penny talking online and I'm always interested in what Penny has to say so I paid attention.

"As a police officer I've been involved in delivering gifts and presents to hospital, so this seemed like a good fit for me to get involved.

"Penny identified that there was another need, and we thought about how we could help distribute it."

The small team has set up a Facebook page which people who wish to donate or receive winter goods can join, all details are on there.

They have also set up a Google form so the service can be confidential.

"At the moment we have built up a decent amount of stock, with a Google form for people to fill out with clothing coming in or if they are in need of clothing," Sophie said.

"We have four steps to the process at the moment, where clothing is donated, we log it, then match it up with the need and deliver it."

With a good range of clothing already donated, from puffer jackets, thermals, warm pants and gloves to hats and shoes, no request has been something the team hasn't been able to manage.

Because this is the first year for the initiative, the team is gearing up to ensure the project is sustainable and can continue and grow for years to come.

"We have already delivered some things to the foodbank and they have distributed it out from there," Dan said.

Helping about 20 people already, nearly one per day, the team has joined with foodbanks and social workers at schools, and are looking to be accessible to everyone.

"Personally I'm mindful that we make sure the person's self-esteem is enhanced through this, this is a way to anonymously help without people feeling like they are having to beg for it," Dan said.

"We are trying to keep it as low-key as possible."

Sophie said, "This is for anyone that needs it, age doesn't matter.

"We saw with lockdown everyone was keen to donate their time and support and we are continuing that.

"We are just enabling the community help in this kind of way."

Help is instant with the team on hand to deliver it on the same day the need is received.

"Sometimes you go to other places and you have to fill in all these forms and they are assessing your need - you don't have to meet criteria for this," Penny said.

"We are not needs assessing people, you don't have to qualify to get something warm, we're not here to judge or refer you to Work and Income or anything like that.

"It's just if you need something warm, we are here for you no strings attached."

How can you help?

To donate clothes join the Share the Warmth – Kāpiti Facebook page, fill out the Google Form (https://forms.gle/Equmpvxn3RTpnmReA) or contact Sophie on 021 0894 7590.