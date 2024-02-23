Some of the Kāpiti Gospel Choir members.

Excitement is building among Kāpiti Gospel Choir members as the largest choral festival and competition in the world looms.

The choir is among over 250 choirs from around the world which have registered for the World Choir Games which takes place in Auckland in July.

The games, often referred to as the Olympics of choral singing, is split into two halves – competitive and non-competitive.

Kāpiti Gospel Choir song leader Shona McNeil said the choir wouldn’t be competing in the competitive part but would be participating in the friendship and pop-up concerts.

“We decided not to compete because I’ve had serious health issues and a long recovery so my colleague Carol Shortis has taken term one.

“I felt it was too much for me and the choir to be competitive because that’s singing at a higher level than what we would normally go for. I didn’t want to put that pressure on the choir even though we’ve got fantastic singers. We’re a community choir and I thought it would be much more fun to do the other things.”

About 40 members from the choir, which practises in the Paraparaumu Baptist Church in Ruapehu St, Paraparaumu, will be attending the games.

The choir, which comprises soprano, alto, tenor and bass singers, has a repertoire of about 10 songs to choose from.

“A lot of the songs they know well but we’re adding some new ones too.

“The repertoire we do is traditional African American gospel songs and other world songs as well.”

The choir will be wearing something different from the norm.

“Being a community choir, we’re fairly relaxed, we just go with the colours of the sea, but this time we’re stepping up and will have some kind of Kiwiana whether it’s the silver fern or koru, there will be something on the uniform which shows that we’re a Kiwi choir.”

McNeil said participating in the games was “a fantastic opportunity”.

They’ll also receive an hour’s coaching at the games, from an expert to help with whatever is needed such as breathing, delivery and so on.

Established in 2000, the World Choir Games is the largest choral festival and competition in the world.

After a lengthy bid process spearheaded by the NZ Choral Federation, New Zealand was selected as the 2024 host.

“We have choirs registered from over 20 countries so far ... we anticipate the final number of countries represented will approach 50, and that there will be choirs of all types – children’s, school, youth, community, chamber and seniors – singing a huge range of styles, from pop, jazz, barbershop and gospel to sacred, traditional and indigenous music,” games director John Rosser said.

There will be opportunities for Kāpiti locals to hear the choir’s games songs throughout the year as a 10th anniversary concert of McNeil leading the choir and a concert at Coastal Villas is planned.

The choir, which has room for more singers, especially bass, soprano and tenors, meets each week.

“We learn everything in the traditional style by ear and practice.

“It’s harder to begin with but very good for the grey matter and means we can sing anywhere and no one’s got their head in the books.”

McNeil said there was “nothing quite like the human voice”.

“It’s not a therapy group but people tend to feel much better by the end of the night.

“It’s all about the community rather than perfection.

“We’re about singing our best and supporting each other.”







